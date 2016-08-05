MANILA Aug 5 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has given a commitment that $81 million stolen from the account of Bangladesh Bank in New York and traced to bank accounts in Manila would be returned, the Bangladesh ambassador to the Philippines said on Friday.

"We are very hopeful that we will get the total $81 million. The reason is I got commitment from president himself," Ambassador John Gomes told a media briefing in Manila.

Cyber criminals succeeded in stealing $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, transferring the funds to four accounts at Manila's Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, which was then laundered through the city's casinos, according to investigators.

A Bangladesh central bank team currently in Manila to hasten the recovery process has said they were close to getting back only $15 million of the money stolen in February.

(Reporting by Krishna Das and Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)