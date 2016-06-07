June 7 The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
last month urged banks to look for signs of possible cyber
attacks in the wake of the massive heist at Bangladesh's central
bank, asking them to hunt for technical clues that they have
been targeted by the same group.
The private "Flash" notification, which provided technical
information about the attacks, said a "malicious cyber group"
had compromised the networks of multiple foreign banks.
"The actors have exploited vulnerabilities in the internal
environments of the banks and initiated unauthorized monetary
transfers over an international payment messaging system," the
alert said.
The report did not identify specific victims. An FBI
representative declined to elaborate on the report.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Dan Grebler)