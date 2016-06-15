June 15 The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan
has opened an investigation of the cyber heist of $81 million
from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York, a law enforcement source said.
Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District
of New York, is investigating the February crime, in which
criminals used the SWIFT fund-transfer network to steal money
from Bangladesh's central bank.
Bharara's office declined to comment.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not
authorized to speak publicly.
The investigation by the federal prosecutor comes as the FBI
and other government agencies are seeking to guard against other
cyber thefts.
The Federal Reserve and other financial regulators last week
told banks to review cyber-security protections against
fraudulent money transfers in the wake of the Bangladesh Bank
heist. The FBI last month privately urged banks to
look for signs of attempted cyber thefts.
Last week, an FBI official speaking in Washington said the
agency is investigating "a number of different tentacles" but
does not yet know who committed the Bangladesh crime. The
Bangladesh police and other law enforcement agencies also are
investigating the largest known cyber heist from a bank.
A U.S. congressional committee has launched a probe into the
New York Fed's handling of the heist.
Thieves in early February hacked into the Bangladesh bank's
interface with the SWIFT network and peppered the New York Fed
with fraudulent payment instructions. The New York
Fed transferred $81 million held by Bangladesh Bank to accounts
in the Philippines, where it went missing.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Zurich; Additional reporting by
David Ingram in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)