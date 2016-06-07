NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. regulators have advised
banks to review the cyber protections they have in place to
protect against fraudulent money transfers and other threats
from hackers, months after $81 million was stolen from
Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York.
"Financial institutions should review their risk management
practices and controls over information technology and wholesale
payment systems networks, including authentication,
authorization, fraud detection, and response management systems
and processes," the Federal Financial Institutions Examination
Council, which includes the Fed, said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chris Reese)