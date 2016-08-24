WASHINGTON Aug 24 U.S. banking regulators said in a letter released on Wednesday that they are continuing to focus on cybersecurity risks and controls for U.S. financial institutions after attacks earlier this year on the global financial network known as SWIFT.

In the letter responding to questions from Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, they also said the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency is drafting guidance on examinations of interbanking messaging and wholesale payment systems. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)