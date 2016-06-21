June 21 Grandpoint Bank on Tuesday introduced
cyber insurance policies to reimburse business customers for
fast-growing wire-transfer fraud schemes.
Los Angeles-based Grandpoint, a commercial bank with
operations in Southern California, Arizona and Southern
Washington, said it is the first bank to market such policies.
The approach is similar to mobile phone carriers offering
customers insurance for lost or stolen phones, which is also
available directly through insurers.
Grandpoint said the coverage includes losses from
wire-transfer scams including business email compromise. In
business email compromise schemes, fraudsters pose as executives
or vendors from a business, sending requests for money transfers
to accounts controlled by criminals.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation last week warned
that business email compromise scams have grown dramatically
over the past year. FBI data shows that criminals have sought to
use such scams to steal more than $3 billion since June 2013.
Grandpoint said the policy, which is underwritten by Hiscox
Inc, a unit of Hiscox Ltd, costs $30 to $70 per month
for up to $1 million in coverage.
