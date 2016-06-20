By Tova Cohen
| TEL AVIV, June 20
TEL AVIV, June 20 Seeking to shore up the
cybersecurity services it provides to customers, Accenture Plc
has acquired an Israeli company and is establishing a
research and development centre in the country.
Israeli cyber security firms, many of which have their roots
in the military, have attracted growing foreign investment over
the past few years, raising a record $540 million in 2015.
Accenture, a professional services firm whose competitors
include IBM and India's Infosys, did not
disclose financial details of its acquisition of Tel Aviv-based
Maglan which provides cyber forensics and simulation servives,
malware defence and research on intelligence threats.
It employs about 30 people, who "are extremely expert ...
from Israel's military and intelligence complex," Omar Abbosh,
Accenture's chief strategy officer, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a cyber conference at Tel Aviv University on
Monday.
Abbosh said the company spent about $1 billion acquiring
some 20 companies in fiscal 2015 and a similar amount in fiscal
2016, which ends in August.
"You can use that to work out a typical deal size," he said.
Maglan will help Accenture tailor services to clients' needs
as the growing variety of cyber attacks today cannot be
eliminated with standard off-the-shelf solutions, Abbosh said.
Maglan's clients include financial services, telecom and
automotive companies.
Accenture's new R&D centre will focus on industrial Internet
of Things (IoT) and active defence, which uses artificial
intelligence and advanced analytics to see an anomaly before an
attack has happened.
"They are working on research we expect to apply within a
three-year time frame," he said.
Accenture is also collaborating with Team8, an Israeli firm
that creates cybersecurity companies. In February, Accenture,
which is incorporated in Ireland, participated in a $23 million
funding round for Team8.
(Editing by Keith Weir)