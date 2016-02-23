TEL AVIV Feb 23 Team8, an Israeli firm the creates cybersecurity companies, said on Tuesday it has raised $23 million from strategic partners, bringing the total amount raised so far to $40 million.

The latest funding adds Accenture, Nokia, Japan's Mitsui, and Singapore's Temasek to Team8's existing partners Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent, Bessemer Venture Partners, Marker LLC and Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors.

Team8 was co-founded by three veterans of the Israeli army's 8200 unit, the equivalent of the U.S. National Security Agency.

Accenture, a professional services firm, will work with Team8 to provide its clients with tailored cybersecurity solutions while Team8 and Nokia Bell Labs will collaborate on research initiatives to support telecom infrastructure.

Trading and investment firm Mitsui will work with Team8 to develop cybersecurity solutions for Japan, the second-largest security market outside of the United States. Investment company Temasek will help extend Team8's reach into Asia.

Since its launch a year ago Team8 founded Illusive Networks, a provider of deception technologies, and plans to launch two more companies in 2016. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)