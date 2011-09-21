(Repeats to attach to alert)
TOKYO, Sept 21 The U.S. government is concerned
about cyber attacks on Japanese defence contractors including
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , which builds F-15 fighter
jets, Patriot missiles and other U.S. designed weapons for
Japan's military, urging such attacks be taken seriously, the
U.S. embassy in Tokyo said.
"We are concerned by news reports and will continue to
monitor the issue," embassy spokeswoman Karen Kelley told
Reuters.
Cyber attacks anywhere "have potential for long-term
negative impact. Cyber security must be a public-sector
priority," she said.
Computers at Mitsubishi Heavy were subject to an online
assault in August. Japan's biggest weapons maker failed to tell
Japan's Defence Ministry at the time, however, prompting a
reproach from ministry officials on Tuesday , when they told it
to investigate the incident.
The ministry warned the company it may have breached
contracts to supply billions of dollars of equipment by keeping
quiet about the online assault.
A second Japanese military contractor, IHI Corp ,
which supplies engine parts for fighter planes, said its
employees had been subject to a growing number of suspicious
e-mails which it had informed the police about.
