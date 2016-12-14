By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 14 An American citizen is expected
to arrive from Russia on Wednesday to face U.S. charges that he
helped orchestrate a massive computer hacking and fraud scheme
that included an attack against JPMorgan Chase & Co, his
lawyer said.
Joshua Aaron, 32, is scheduled to appear before a federal
judge in Manhattan on Thursday, after agreeing to return to face
charges pending since last year, said Benjamin Brafman, his
lawyer.
Representatives for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara,
whose office is prosecuting the case, declined to comment.
Aaron is one of nine people to face charges following an
investigation connected to a data breach that JPMorgan disclosed
in 2014 involving records for more than 83 million
accounts.
He was charged along with two Israeli men, Gery Shalon and
Ziv Orenstein, in an indictment filed in November 2015 for his
alleged role in crimes targeting 12 companies, including nine
financial services firms and media outlets like the Wall Street
Journal.
Prosecutors said the scheme dated back to 2007 and
compromised more than 100 million people's personal information.
They said the enterprise included pumping up stock prices
with sham promotional emails, running online casinos, operating
an illegal bitcoin exchange and laundering money through at
least 75 shell companies and accounts around the world.
It also involved a massive attack on JPMorgan affecting 83
million customers, the largest theft of customer data from a
U.S. financial institution, authorities said.
A separate indictment in Atlanta in November 2015 against
Shalon and Aaron said that brokerages E*Trade Financial Corp
and Scottrade were also targets, and personal
information of more than 10 million customers was compromised.
The case is U.S. v. Shalon et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00333.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)