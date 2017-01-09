BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
NEW YORK Jan 9 A Florida man pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that he conspired to operate an illegal bitcoin exchange, one prosecutors say was owned by an Israeli who oversaw a computer hacking scheme that led to an attack on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Anthony Murgio, 33, entered his plea in federal court in Manhattan to three counts, including conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, a month before he was set to face trial. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: