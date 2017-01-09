NEW YORK Jan 9 A Florida man pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that he conspired to operate an illegal bitcoin exchange, one prosecutors say was owned by an Israeli who oversaw a computer hacking scheme that led to an attack on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anthony Murgio, 33, entered his plea in federal court in Manhattan to three counts, including conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, a month before he was set to face trial. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)