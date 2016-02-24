WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday said it had convened a meeting with social media companies and other groups to discuss ways to counter the use of cyberspace by militant extremists.

"The U.S. government recognizes that these private-sector actors, which include NGOs, social media companies, and content producers, have a crucial role to play in developing creative and effective ways to undermine terrorist recruiting and counter the call to violence," department spokesman Marc Raimondi said in a statement. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Tim Ahmann)