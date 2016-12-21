Dec 21 New York's financial regulator will delay an anticipated Jan. 1 deadline for banks and insurers doing business in the state to comply with controversial cyber security rules, a person familiar with the matter said.

New York state's Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) will publish a revised version of its cyber security rules in the New York State Register on Dec. 28, the person said. The new effective date for the revised rule will be March 1, 2017, the person said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)