By Heather Somerville
July 26
SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 A Silicon Valley venture
capitalist, an ex-Navy SEAL and a former U.S. Central
Intelligence Agency officer have banded together to form a
company to fund and incubate startups that can break ground on
cyber security and intelligence gathering.
The company, DataTribe, seeks to fuse aspects of a venture
capital firm and startup incubator, with leaders who are
well-connected to the nation's intelligence complex. It was
launched on Tuesday, with offices in both Silicon Valley and
Maryland, outside the nation's capital.
While DataTribe is as yet untested, it launches at a
critical time. New and more sophisticated attacks continue to
threaten businesses and government agencies, but funding for
early-stage cyber startups from traditional venture capital
sources is challenging.
Finding sufficient cyber security expertise - in both
company investors and founders - in Silicon Valley has also been
difficult.
DataTribe will license technology created by the national
laboratories or government intelligence agencies and build new
startups around that technology. It will also provide those
startups with an operating team of executives and an initial
investment of up to $1.5 million.
According to DataTribe co-founder Robert Ackerman, the
federal government has some of the most sophisticated cyber
security and intelligence gathering technology, and Washington
is home to some of the most skilled cyber experts.
But the startup culture, he said, can do a more efficient
job of scaling that technology and selling it for commercial
use.
"(Cyber security) is an arms race," Ackerman said in an
interview. "And when you are in an arms race, you are looking
for any kind of competitive advantage you can get."
Ackerman is founder and a managing director of Allegis
Capital, a 20-year-old Silicon Valley venture firm that invests
in cyber security startups. He cofounded DataTribe with Mike
Janke, a former member of the Navy's SEAL Team Six and
co-founder of mobile security company Silent Circle; and Steven
Witt, who worked for the CIA and co-founded Onyara, a startup
based on technology developed by the National Security Agency.
DataTribe aims to take advantage of technology already
developed, tested and used by the government. It will use
open-source technology or license it from the national labs, the
NSA, law enforcement and even foreign intelligence agencies,
Ackerman said.
Among the first to receive funding is Dragos, a cyber
security startup comprised of former NSA intelligence officers
that offers security solutions for the control systems of
critical infrastructure, such as a power grid.
