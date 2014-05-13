(For other news from the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/Cyber14)

WASHINGTON May 13 A year after former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden's revelations about data collection, and months after major retailers like Target were hit by huge data breaches, U.S. government and private entities are still dealing with the fallout, which they discussed at this week's Reuters Cybersecurity Summit:

Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency:

"I fully expect that during my tenure as commander of the U.S. Cyber Command there will be offensive activity directed against critical infrastructure of the United States designed to damage, destroy, or manipulate."

Brigadier General Paul Nakasone, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Cyber Command:

"Eighty percent of the intrusions of your networks today can be handled by patches, anti-virus and user actions. We spend 90 percent of our time on the 80 percent of the issues that could be handled by good hygiene."

Dale Peterson, founder and CEO, Digital Bond:

"Everything about the National Security Agency shocks me now. I was at NSA in 1984-89, right out of school. There was still a Watergate hangover at NSA at that point. There was such a reluctance to do anything on the other side of the gray area when I was there, and now they're completely on the other side. I'm amazed not so much that they did it, but that they got approval to do it."

Michael Hayden, former NSA and CIA director; principal, Chertoff Group:

"I could make a case that the German reaction (to Snowden's revelations) was unwarranted. I could never make a case that it was not sincere. Germans view privacy the way we view free speech or freedom of religion. We did not deeply enough appreciate the difference in values."

Peter Swire, Law and Ethics Professor, Georgia Tech:

"Cybersecurity was tough to pass before Snowden. It's much tougher now. I don't believe Congress is going to vote for a massive increase in information sharing at the same time that it is voting to end bulk data collection."

Jeff Moss, Def Con hacking conference founder, and member of the DHS Homeland Security Advisory Council:

"DHS is the logical place for a lot of the cyber work to be done, but they just don't have the authorities yet. Because they don't have the authorities and they are not really doing it yet, they are not staffed up for it. It's sort of a chicken and the egg problem." (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)