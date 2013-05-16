(For other news from Reuters Cybersecurity Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/Cyber13) Businesses, government agencies and critical infrastructure operators face unprecedented challenges from increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks launched by criminals, hacker activists and foreign governments. These attacks have for the most part focused on financial crimes, intellectual property theft and disrupting network operations. Experts and policymakers warn that infrastructure, including financial systems, are vulnerable to increasingly destructive viruses that have been identified in the past two years, such as Stuxnet and Shamoon which surfaced in the Middle East. The Obama Administration has asked Congress to give the government new authorities to help protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats, yet lawmakers have yet to pass such legislation. U.S. policymakers will discuss the challenges they face in protecting the nation from cyber attacks at the 2013 Reuters Cybersecurity Summit on May 13-15 in Washington. They will be joined by leading experts who will access the threats faced by industry and government. For stories from the Cybersecurity summit and related news, double click in brackets: > U.S. to protect private sector from secret software attacks > Personal cybersecurity a challenge even for top experts > U.S. cyber bill proponents hope second time's a charm > Kaspersky plans push for sales to U.S. government > White House cites progress in cyber talks with China, Russia > Top general says U.S. under constant cyber attack threat > Napolitano says ATM heist sign of cyber crime scope > U.S. power group more worried about physical than cyber threats > FBI says cooperation with banks key to probe of cyber attacks > SPECIAL REPORT-U.S. cyberwar strategy stokes fear of blowback > Booming "zero-day" trade has Washington cyber experts worried > Top U.S. admiral puts cybersecurity on the Navy's radar > Indian firm in global ATM heist admits system breached > FACTBOX-Speakers at Reuters Cybersecurity Summit > Reuters Insider video: link.reuters.com/mar97t > SPECIAL REPORT pdf: link.reuters.com/dew87t > GRAPHIC-The 'unlimited operation' cyberattack - link.reuters.com/haf97t > Reuters summit 2013 calendar - link.reuters.com/dam97t Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Compiled by World Desk, Americas)