FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
UniCredit says does not know who was responsible for attack on data
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Business
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 8:48 AM / a day ago

UniCredit says does not know who was responsible for attack on data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank UniCredit does not know who was responsible for an attack on client data nor what the purpose of the attack was, the head of the lender's IT unit told Reuters on Wednesday.

Daniele Tonella also said none of the data accessed by the attackers allowed any financial transaction to be carried out.

The bank earlier said in a statement around 400,000 of its Italian customers were affected by unauthorised accesses of data, potentially including personal and bank account details. The attacks first occurred in September and October last year and then again in June and July of this year.

A source familiar with the matter said the bank had only become aware of the attacks between Monday and Tuesday.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.