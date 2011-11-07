* Cyber research budget heads up as other US spending ebbs
* Modern warfare demands use of cyber, DARPA chief says
By Jim Wolf
ARLINGTON, Va., Nov 7 The Pentagon's advanced
research arm, which played a key role in developing the
Internet 40 years ago, said on Monday it will boost efforts to
build offensive cyber arms for possible use against enemy
targets by the U.S. military.
"Modern warfare will demand the effective use of cyber,
kinetic and combined cyber and kinetic means," Regina Dugan,
director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
(DARPA), told a symposium.
Kinetic is military parlance for such things as bombs,
bullets and troops.
The United States needs "more and better options" to deal
with what she described as the growing threat to industrial and
other physical systems controlled by computers that may be
penetrated by foes, Dugan told the session.
The cyber colloquium was the first of its kind hosted by
DARPA to discuss securing U.S. infrastructure and assuring the
military's ability to use its networked systems in future
conflicts.
DARPA opened the symposium to what it called "visionary
hackers" as well as academics and professionals in an effort to
"change the dynamic of cyber defense."
A recent DARPA assessment found that U.S. capabilities to
deal with fast-evolving threats from malicious software code
are limited, "both offensively and defensively," Dugan said.
"We need to fix that."
"We are shifting our investments to activities that promise
more convergence with the threat and that recognize the needs
of the Department of Defense," Dugan told an audience of about
700 in a hotel ballroom outside Washington.
"Malicious cyber attacks are not merely an existential
threat to our bits and bytes; they are a real threat to our
physical systems, including our military systems," she said.
As a result, DARPA in coming years "will focus an
increasing portion of our cyber research on the investigation
of offensive capabilities to address military-specific needs,"
she said.
DARPA's budget submission for fiscal 2012, which began
Oct. 1, called for its cyber research funding to jump to $208
million from $120 million. Over the next five years, the agency
said it plans to boost its investment in cyber research to 12
percent from 8 percent even as overall defense-related spending
is set to decline.
Dugan said U.S. policymakers, not DARPA, will determine how
cyber capabilities may be used to protect and defend U.S.
security interests.
But DARPA "has a special responsibility to explore the
outer bounds of such capabilities so that our nation is well
prepared for future challenges," she said, citing its role in
creating Arpanet, forerunner of the Internet.
U.S. officials stepped up warnings about possible
destructive cyber attacks after the computer virus Stuxnet
emerged in 2010, changing the dangers from disruption of
industrial capabilities to destruction. Stuxnet is believed to
have crippled centrifuges that Iran uses to enrich uranium for
what the United States and some European nations have charged
is a covert nuclear weapons program.
The U.S. Defense Department has said more than 30 countries
are creating military cyber units, just as the Pentagon did
with the U.S. cyber command that began operating last year.
Cyber technologies now exist that are capable of
destroying critical networks, causing physical damage by
playing havoc with industrial control systems and altering key
systems' performance.
U.S. officials have declined to discuss publicly U.S.
offensive capabilities in cyberspace. One key concern is
whether the United States can defend against retaliatory cyber
attacks that might target such things as transportation,
banking systems and power grids.
(Editing by Bill Trott)