By Jeremy Wagstaff
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE May 15 Hackers either working for the
Vietnamese government or on their behalf have broken into the
computers of multinationals operating in the country as part of
an increasingly sophisticated cyberespionage campaign,
cybersecurity company FireEye said.
Nick Carr, senior manager of FireEye's Mandiant Incident
Response team, said in an interview the same group was also
responsible for hacking into the computers of Vietnamese
dissidents and journalists.
He said it was impossible to identify or locate the hackers
precisely or confirm they were working for the Vietnamese
government but the information they sought would be of very
little use to any other party.
The attacks are unrelated to the WannaCry ransomware worm
that has ravaged computers around the world since Friday.
"All the activity we have seen is of interest to the nation
of Vietnam," Carr said in a phone interview ahead of Monday's
publication of a FireEye report on hacking in Vietnam.
The government rejected the accusation.
"The government of Vietnam does not allow any form
of cyber-attacks against organisations or individuals," said
foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang. "All cyber-attacks
or threats to cybersecurity, must be condemned and severely
punished in accordance with regulations and laws."
Carr said FireEye had observed the group, which it called
APT32, targeting foreign corporations with interests in
Vietnam's manufacturing, consumer products and hospitality
sectors since 2014.
In several cases, he said, the hackers sought information
about the companies' operations and their adherence to local
regulations, something he had rarely seen other hacker groups
attempt.
Victims included a German manufacturing company about to
build a factory in Vietnam, a Chinese hotel developer planning
to expand its operations in the country, and the local office of
a British-based global consulting firm.
He said in most cases the companies were household names. He
declined to identify them, citing client confidentiality.
Executives, human resources and finance staff were targeted, he
said.
FIRST TIME
The report marks the first time a cybersecurity company has
pointed to Vietnam as the source of state-motivated
cyber-attacks. It is also the first time FireEye had assigned
the label APT - standing for advanced persistent threat, a term
usually reserved for state-sponsored hacker groups - to a group
outside China and Russia.
Robert Trong Tran, who directs PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)
cybersecurity services business in Vietnam, said he was not
aware of any cases of European companies being hacked.
Amanuel Flobbe, chairman of the Vietnam European Chamber of
Commerce's Information and Communications Technologies
committee, said that while European companies in Vietnam had
been damaged by hackers, it was no different to hacks seen
elsewhere.
Vietnam has long been vulnerable to hacking, both criminal
and politically motivated. In January, Microsoft listed it
behind only Mongolia of countries infected with malware, with
more than double the worldwide average.
Carr said the hackers "could do a lot of damage or could
have a lot of impact on the organisations' competitive
advantage, their ability to successfully navigate investigations
and regulations."
In the case of the German manufacturer, he said, "one would
suspect the timing isn't coincidental and the government has an
unfair advantage."
The same group was responsible for earlier attacks on local
and foreign journalists, as well as dissidents and the
Vietnamese diaspora in Australia and Southeast Asia, he said.
It was the same group that Chinese cybersecurity company
SkyEye Labs called OceanLotus in 2015, Carr said.
SkyEye, a part of internet company Qihoo 360, wrote that the
group was behind attacks on Chinese government agencies,
research institutes and companies. It did not identify Vietnam
as the source of the attacks.
SkyEye did not respond to requests for comment.
Carr said that his own research confirmed it was the same
group, but that he didn't have any recent evidence that APT32
continued to target China.
The group is also linked to attacks on journalists,
activists, dissidents and bloggers in Vietnam reported by the
Electronic Frontier Foundation in 2013. It has also targeted
Vietnamese overseas and broke into the computers of a Western
national parliament, Carr wrote in the report.
Vietnamese media organisations have also been targeted, he
said.
(Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi, editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)