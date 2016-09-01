By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, Sept 1
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 White nationalists and
self-identified Nazi sympathizers located mostly in the United
States use Twitter with "relative impunity" and often have far
more followers than militant Islamists, a study being released
on Thursday found.
Eighteen prominent white nationalist accounts examined in
the study, including the American Nazi Party, have seen a sharp
increase in Twitter followers to a total of more than 25,000, up
from about 3,500 in 2012, according to the study by George
Washington University's Program on Extremism that was seen by
Reuters.
The study's findings contrast with declining influence on
Twitter Inc's service for Islamic State, also known as
ISIS, amid crackdowns that have targeted the militant group,
according to earlier research by report author J.M. Berger and
the findings of other counter-extremism experts and government
officials.
"White nationalists and Nazis outperformed ISIS in average
friend and follower counts by a substantial margin," the report
said. "Nazis had a median follower count almost eight times
greater than ISIS supporters, and a mean count more than 22
times greater."
While Twitter has waged an aggressive campaign to suspend
Islamic State users - the company said in an August blog post it
had shut down 360,000 accounts for threatening or promoting what
it defined as terrorist acts since the middle of 2015 - Berger
said in his report that "white nationalists and Nazis operate
with relative impunity."
A Twitter spokesman declined to comment in advance of the
release of the study. Reuters was unable to independently
verify its findings.
The report comes as Twitter faces scrutiny of its content
removal policies. It has long been under pressure to crack down
on Islamist fighters and their supporters, and the problem of
harassment gained renewed attention in July after actress Leslie
Jones briefly quit Twitter in the face of abusive comments.
Berger said in an interview that Twitter and other companies
such as Facebook Inc faced added difficulties in
enforcing standards against white nationalist groups because
they are less cohesive than Islamic State networks and present
greater free speech complications.
The data collected, which included analysis of tweets of
selected accounts and their followers, represents a fraction of
the white nationalist presence on Twitter and was insufficient
to estimate the overall online size of the groups, the report
said.
Accounts examined in the study possessed a strong affinity
for U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, a
prolific Twitter user who has been accused of retweeting
accounts associated with white nationalism dozens of times.
Three of the top 10 hashtags used most frequently by the
data set of users studied were related to Trump, according to
the report, entitled "Nazis vs. ISIS on Twitter." Only
#whitegenocide was more popular than Trump-related hashtags, the
report said.
The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
