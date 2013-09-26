By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, Sept 25 Three major U.S. data providers
said on Wednesday they were victims of cyber attacks, after a
cybersecurity news website linked the breaches to a group that
sells stolen social security numbers and other sensitive
information.
An FBI spokeswoman said the bureau was investing the
breaches but declined to elaborate.
The disclosures, by Dun & Bradstreet Corp, Altegrity
Inc's Kroll Background America Inc and Reed
Elsevier's LexisNexis Inc, came after website
KrebsOnSecurity first reported the breaches.
The site said the attacks were masterminded by a cybercrime
ring that sold stolen data such as credit reports through the
website ssndob.ms, or SSNDOB. ()
The ring offered social security numbers, birthdays and
other personal data of U.S. residents for between 50 cents and
$2.50 per record, KrebsOnSecurity reported. Credit reports and
background checks cost between $5 and $15, the cybersecurity
site reported after a seven-month investigation into SSNDOB.
KrebsOnSecurity said the group placed malicious software on
servers at LexisNexis as early as April 2013, suggesting that
the attackers had access to its internal networks for at least
five months.
SSNDOB administrators operated a small botnet, or group of
infected computers remotely controlled by hackers, that was in
direct communication with computers inside several large U.S.
data brokers, the KrebsOnSecurity report said.
Five hacked servers were identified by examining the web
interface used to control the botnet. Two of them were inside
LexisNexis, two at D&B, and one at Kroll Background America.
"There are grave implications here from a privacy
perspective," said Alex Holden, a cyber forensics expert who
served as a consultant to the publication during the
investigation.
Two of the victims declined to comment on the potential
theft of data, saying they were investigating the attacks to
find out exactly what happened. A third, LexisNexis, said it has
so far found no evidence of theft.
"To date (we) have found no evidence that customer or
consumer data were reached or retrieved," a LexisNexis
representative said in a statement.
D&B spokeswoman Michele Caselnova said her firm was
"aggressively investigating" the attack.
"Data security is a company priority and we are devoting all
resources necessary to ensure that security," she said.
Kroll Background America spokesman Ray Howell said the
company was working with external forensics experts to
investigate the source and "impact, if any," of malicious
software found on web servers at a Nashville, Tennessee data
center.