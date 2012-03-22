* Verizon survey finds "hactivists" got 58% of stolen data
* Hactivism had not been cited in previous surveys
* Experts say intellectual property theft still a threat
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, March 22 Activists who hack into
government and corporate computer networks and then release
files to embarrass those organizations were responsible for more
than half of all data thefts last year, according to a new
sur vey.
That's a big change from recent years when the motivation
behind most cyber attacks has been to make money, according to
Verizon Communications Inc, which outlined its finding in
one of the biggest annual global surveys on data loss.
The telecommunication company's own researchers and law
enforcement agencies in five countries came to the conclusion
after reviewing ro ughly 17 4 million records stolen in 855
incidents.
They found that 58 percent of the stolen data was due to
s o-called "hactivism" l ast year, while no losses had been
attributed to that cause in previous surveys.
"It's not just about the money anymore. It's a big change in
our adversaries," said Bryan Sartin, head of Verizon's computer
forensics unit and co-author of the survey.
Anonymous, a loosely organized collective that is the most
prominent hactivist group, claimed responsibility for a string
of incidents last year, beginning with attacks on the websites
of the governments of Tunisia, Algeria and Zimbabwe. Other
targets included military contractors, law enforcement agencies
and corporations including Sony Corp, News Corp
and Apple Inc.
In a major blow to Anonymous, U.S. authorities revealed
earlier this month that a leading hacker secretly became an FBI
informant last year, providing evidence that led to charges
against five other suspected leaders of the international
hacking group.
Cyber security analysts said that they expect hactivism to
continue, though it may not be as severe.
"It may be episodic with peaks and valleys," said Andy
Purdy, chief cyber security strategist for CSC, which
helps companies and government agencies fight cyber attacks.
Mary Landesman, senior security researcher with Cisco
Systems Inc, said that she thinks the influence of
hactivists will wane.
She believes that the hackers who are arrested get caught
because they become too focused on a need to become famous and
make mistakes that enable law enforcement to catch them.
"That has discredited Anonymous as a whole," she said. "When
you see your buddy going off to jail, it's a great sobering
force."
Verizon said that it does not know what percent of all data
breaches is accounted for in its survey. It does not make sense
to compare data from 2011 with that of previous years because it
collected information from more law enforcement agencies than in
earlier surveys.
CSC's Purdy said that businesses need to keep their eye on
intellectual property theft, which did not score as high on
Verizon's survey.
Only about 4 percent of records stolen were related to
intellectual property, yet those secrets clearly have more value
than that number would suggest. Some 39 percent of breaches
affecting large organizations targeted sensitive organizational
data, copyrighted information, trade secrets and classified
information.
"Systematic online theft of intellectual property rises to
the level of national security significance because of its
impact on competitiveness on major American companies," said
Purdy, a former Department of Homeland Security official
responsibility for cyber security.
In November a U.S. intelligence report to Congress warned
that China and Russia are using cyber espionage to steal U.S.
trade and technology secrets to bolster their own economic
development and that poses a threat to U.S. prosperity and
security.
Verizon said that it obtained data from the U.S. Secret
Service, the Dutch National High Tech Crime Unit, the Australian
Federal Police, the Irish Reporting & Information Security
Service and the Police Central e-Crime Unit of the London
Metropolitan Police.
The company said that nearly all of the attacks were not
highly difficult to launch and could have been avoided if the
victims had done a better job of implementing basic security
measures.
"I'd love to tell you we see a lot of indications that
companies are getting better and more secure," Sartin said. "But
if you look at where these companies are falling down, it's
still unfortunately in common sense."
(Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)