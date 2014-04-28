BOSTON, April 28 AOL Inc on Monday urged
its tens of millions of email account holders to change their
passwords and security questions after a cyber attack
compromised about 2 percent of its accounts.
The company said it was working with federal authorities to
investigate the attack, in which hackers obtained email
addresses, postal addresses, encrypted passwords and answers to
security questions used to reset passwords.
It said there was no indication that the encryption on that
data had been broken.
A company spokesman declined to say how many email accounts
are registered on its system.
AOL said that it identified the breach after noticing a
"significant" increase in the amount of spam appearing as
spoofed emails from AOL addresses. Such emails do not originate
from a sender's service provider, but their addresses are edited
to make them appear that way.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)