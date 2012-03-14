March 14Internet security experts have set
up a system to alert Americans when sensitive personal
information such as social security numbers and online banking
log-in credentials turn up in the hands of cyber fraudsters.
AllClear ID, an Austin, Texas-based company that provides
identity theft protection, is offering the free service with
help from the non-profit National Cyber-Forensics and Training
Alliance. The NCFTA collects information on identity theft cases
from member organizations that include law enforcement agencies,
big Internet retailers, banks and computer security companies.
NCFTA members will pass on information about fraud that they
suspect, witness or prevent directly to potential victims who
sign up for the service from AllClear ID.
Consumers can enroll in the service, which is available over
the web as well as through an iPhone app, at www.AllClearID.com.
(Reporting By Jim Finkle)