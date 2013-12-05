BOSTON Dec 4 Security experts have uncovered a
trove of some 2 million stolen passwords to websites including
Facebook, Google, Twitter and Yahoo from Internet users across
the globe.
Researchers with Trustwave's SpiderLabs said they discovered
the credentials while investigating a server in the Netherlands
that cyber criminals use to control a massive network of
compromised computers known as the "Pony botnet."
The company told Reuters on Wednesday that it has reported
its findings to the largest of more than 90,000 websites and
Internet service providers whose customers' credentials it had
found on the server.
The data includes more than 326,000 Facebook Inc
accounts, some 60,000 Google Inc accounts, more than
59,000 Yahoo Inc accounts and nearly 22,000 Twitter Inc
accounts, according to SpiderLabs. Victims' were from
the United States, Germany, Singapore and Thailand, among other
countries.
Representatives for Facebook and Twitter said the companies
have reset the passwords of affected users. A Google spokeswoman
declined comment. Yahoo representatives could not be reached.
SpiderLabs said it has contacted authorities in the
Netherlands and asked them to take down the Pony botnet server.
An analysis posted on the SpiderLabs blog showed that the
most-common password in the set was "123456," which was used in
nearly 16,000 accounts. Other commonly used credentials included
"password," "admin," "123" and "1." ()
Graham Cluley, an independent security expert, said it is
extremely common for people to use such simple passwords and
also re-use them on multiple accounts, even though they are
extremely easy to crack.
"People are using very dumb passwords. They are totally
useless," he said.