Britain's FTSE ends down on sterling strength after inflation jumps
* Berendsen hit by broker downgrade (Adds details, closing prices)
BEIJING May 19 China's Foreign Ministry issued a strongly-worded statement on Monday, saying a U.S. grand jury indictment of five Chinese military officials was "made up" and would "damage Sino-American cooperation and mutual trust".
"The Chinese government's stance on the issue of Internet security is consistent and clear," said the statement from Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang, which urged "immediate rectification".
"China is a staunch defender of network security, and the Chinese government, military and associated personnel have never engaged in online theft of trade secrets," the statement said.
A U.S. grand jury indicted five Chinese individuals on cyber espionage charges for allegedly targeting six American companies and stealing trade secrets, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday, publicly accusing China of cyber spying for the first time. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, March 21 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has delayed the launch of clearing for London's benchmark gold price because not all participants in the auction will be ready, two sources involved in the process said on Tuesday.