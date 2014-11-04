Nov 4Cybergun SA :

* Announced on Monday the resignation of Jerome Marsac (Chairman) and Olivier Gualdoni (CEO)

* Board has proposed Jerome Marsac a consulting task to continue providing market knowledge

* Board has asked Olivier Gualdoni to take the function of commercial director for Europe

* Claude Solarz has accepted the post of non-executive chairman of the company

* Claude Solarz has proposed that Bernard Liatti become CEO

