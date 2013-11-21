BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q4 revenue of $80.3 million
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 21 CyberOptics Corp : * Says cutting global workforce by approximately 30 employees * Sees severance and restructuring expense in Q4 associated with workforce
reduction of about $700,000 - SEC filing * Workforce reduction was undertaken in response to soft sales, particularly
smt inspection systems * Says material near term recovery in sales is not anticipated, so CyberOptics
is strengthening its commitment to cost control * Annual expense savings starting Q1 2014 associated with global workforce
reduction, other cost cutting actions expected to be about $2 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Roper Technologies Inc - Crisci is currently vice president, finance and investor relations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S