Nov 21 CyberOptics Corp : * Says cutting global workforce by approximately 30 employees * Sees severance and restructuring expense in Q4 associated with workforce

reduction of about $700,000 - SEC filing * Workforce reduction was undertaken in response to soft sales, particularly

smt inspection systems * Says material near term recovery in sales is not anticipated, so CyberOptics

is strengthening its commitment to cost control * Annual expense savings starting Q1 2014 associated with global workforce

reduction, other cost cutting actions expected to be about $2 million