By Joseph Menn
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 10 Popular online storage
service Box Inc will let businesses control their
encryption keys, the encoding tools used to keep data safe,
aiding some heavily regulated industries and others who fear
hacking attacks or government snooping.
Though many large companies have turned to Box and its
competitors for cheap storage and to transfer files among a far
flung workforce and partners, others have balked because they
have no technological means of preventing access by those armed
with court orders or other legal process.
Such objections intensified after former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed dragnet spying
operations outside of U.S. borders. Since then, many companies
have been looking to encrypt more and increase control over
their data. Still, many Web services do not offer an easy way
for users to control encryption.
"We think is really going to unlock a new set of customers
and break one of the last barriers for cloud adoption," Box CEO
Aaron Levie told Reuters.
Box sold stock in an initial public offering last month.
Rival Dropbox, which has many more users, remains privately
held.
Dropbox does not allow customers to hold their own keys to
control access, but it does steer those concerned to work with
third parties to encrypt data with other keys before it is
stored. That way, even if outsiders access files, they would not
be able to read them unless they got the keys from the third
parties.
"Allowing user control over this is something we might
consider adding in the future," Dropbox says on its website.
Levie thinks his firm's architecture is better.
Amazon Web Services and security firm Gemalto
will provide the management and hardware, respectively,
but only the customers will have the keys. A test version will
be broadly available in the spring, with pricing depending on
the number of users at a company.
Based in Los Altos. Calif., Box claims almost half of the
Fortune 500 as paying customers and more than 30 million
individual users.
Levie said healthcare, finance and other industries with
strict data-protection rules would be logical candidates for the
new service, which also includes audit logs tracking access.
Though Levie has criticized broad collection by the NSA, he
said most Box customers pushing for key ownership were not
driven by that worry.
"It's less of a response to threat landscape and more about
the regulatory environment," Levie said.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn in San Francisco; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)