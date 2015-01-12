WASHINGTON Jan 12 The FBI said on Monday it was investigating the hacking of the Twitter and YouTube accounts of the U.S. military command that oversees operations in the Middle East.

The FBI said in a statement it was working with the Defense Department "in order to determine the nature and scope of this incident." The hack on U.S. Central Command was carried out by people claiming to be sympathetic toward the Islamic State militant group being targeted in American bombing raids. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)