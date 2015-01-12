WASHINGTON Jan 12 The FBI said on Monday it was
investigating the hacking of the Twitter and YouTube accounts of
the U.S. military command that oversees operations in the Middle
East.
The FBI said in a statement it was working with the Defense
Department "in order to determine the nature and scope of this
incident." The hack on U.S. Central Command was carried out by
people claiming to be sympathetic toward the Islamic State
militant group being targeted in American bombing raids.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)