By David Alexander and Jim Finkle
Jan 12 The Twitter and YouTube
accounts for the U.S. military command that oversees
operations in the Middle East were hacked on Monday by people
claiming to be sympathetic toward the Islamic State militant
group being targeted in American bombing raids.
"American soldiers, we are coming, watch your back, ISIS,"
the hackers posted on the U.S. Central Command Twitter feed,
using an acronym for the hardline Islamist group, which has
taken control of parts of Syria and Iraq.
U.S. officials acknowledged that the incident in which the
accounts were "compromised" for about 30 minutes was
embarrassing but played down the impact. The FBI said it was
investigating.
Pentagon spokesman Army Colonel Steve Warren said the
Defense Department "views this as little more than a prank, or
as vandalism."
"It's inconvenient, it's an annoyance but in no way is any
sensitive or classified information compromised," Warren told a
press briefing.
Defense officials said in a statement that "operational
military networks were not compromised and there was no
operational impact."
Islamic State forces have been targeted in air strikes by
the United States and international partners.
"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,
the CyberCaliphate continues its CyberJihad," the Central
Command Twitter feed said after being hacked.
The Twitter account published a list of generals and
addresses associated with them, titled "Army General Officer
Public Roster (by rank) 2 January 2014."
Subsequent posts read, "Pentagon Networks Hacked! China
Scenarios" and "Pentagon Networks Hacked. Korean Scenarios."
Central Command said it was notifying Pentagon and law
enforcement authorities about the potential release of
"personally identifiable information" and work to make sure the
people "potentially affected" are notified quickly.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said during a press
briefing that the hacking was "something that we take
seriously." But Earnest added, "There's a pretty significant
difference between what is a large data breach and the hacking
of a Twitter account."
Even as the hacking was taking place, President Barack Obama
on Monday announced new proposals aimed at bolstering American
cybersecurity after high-profile hacking incidents including one
against Sony Pictures Entertainment that U.S. officials
blamed on North Korea.
Several current and former U.S. security and intelligence
officials said until now they had never heard of the
CyberCaliphate. Some of the officials expressed skepticism at
the group's skills and capabilities.
"Hacking a Twitter is about the equivalent of spray-painting
a subway car," a former senior U.S. intelligence official said.
But the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives
Committee on Homeland Security, Republican Michael McCaul of
Texas, called the incident "severely disturbing."
"Assaults from cyber-jihadists will become more common
unless the administration develops a strategy for appropriately
responding to these cyberattacks, including those like the North
Korea attack against Sony," McCaul said.
REVIEW OF DOCUMENTS
Reuters reviewed some of the documents released by the
hackers but could not immediately identify any that appeared to
contain information that compromised national security. Some of
the documents were easily found using Google searches.
After the hacking, the heading of the Central Command
Twitter account showed a figure in a black-and-white head scarf
and the words "CyberCaliphate" and "I love you ISIS."
Central Command's YouTube account featured videos posted by
the U.S. military of air strikes on Islamic State targets in
Syria and Iraq. It was hacked to add two videos titled "Flames
of War ISIS Video" and "O Soldiers of Truth Go Forth."
Some of the slides posted on the Twitter account by the
hackers apparently were created by Lincoln Laboratory, a
federally funded research center at the Massachusetts Institute
of Technology that studies national security problems.
Lincoln Lab did not immediately respond to questions about
the background and sensitivity of the slides, some of which
dealt with intelligence and reconnaissance that might be needed
in a conflict scenario involving China.
Central Command is based at MacDill Air Force Base in
Florida and handles American military operations covering the
Middle East and Central Asia. Central Command oversaw the wars
in Iraq and Afghanistan and is managing the U.S. air strikes
against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
In what proved to be a bit of bad timing, the U.S. National
Counterintelligence and Security Center chose earlier on Monday
to join Twitter. It made a joke in its first tweet: "Up to 292
followers so far and not hacked yet."
