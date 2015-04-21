By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, April 21
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. House of
Representatives is expected to consider, and pass, on Wednesday
a long-awaited bill that would make it easier for companies to
share information about cybersecurity threats with the
government without fear of lawsuits.
Congressional aides said on Tuesday they expected lawmakers
would take up the bill during Wednesday's House session and that
it would pass with support from both Republicans and Democrats.
The House Intelligence Committee approved the bill
unanimously last month. Similar legislation has stalled in the
past, but the issue has taken on more urgency following
high-profile cyberattacks on major corporations, including Sony
.
A companion bill is making its way through the U.S. Senate,
where it is expected to pass easily. The Senate Intelligence
Committee passed its version of the legislation 14-1 in March
and aides said it was likely to come up for a vote in the full
Senate in the coming weeks.
The White House has not yet taken a position on the
legislation, but congressional aides said President Barack
Obama's administration has been working with lawmakers on the
measure and he is not expected to oppose the bill.
Administration officials could not immediately confirm those
comments.
The House bill has been in the works for years. Previous
versions have stalled, with opponents concerned about the
potential for more government surveillance.
Some privacy advocates strongly oppose the legislation,
saying it would do too little to prevent more data collection by
the National Security Agency and other U.S. intelligence
agencies. Such surveillance has come under scrutiny since 2013
disclosures by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
Corporations have been clamoring for Congress to extend
legal liability protections to them so they can more easily
share data with the government to help prevent and respond to
cyberattacks.
Several major companies, including Microsoft Corp,
Lockheed Martin and Morgan Stanley, had pushed
for a threat-sharing bill.
