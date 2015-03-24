WASHINGTON, March 24 The U.S. House of
Representatives Intelligence Committee introduced on Tuesday its
version of long-awaited legislation intended to enhance
information sharing between private companies and intelligence
agencies about cybersecurity threats.
Prompted in part by a wave of high-profile attacks on U.S.
corporations by hackers, the Protecting Cyber Networks Act is
intended to make it easier for companies to share data with the
government to help prevent and respond to cyberattacks.
The intelligence panel is due to vote on the legislation on
Thursday. If passed by the committee as expected, aides said
they expect a vote in the full House in late April.
Similar legislation is also making its way through the
Senate.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)