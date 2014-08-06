By Michael Leibel and Jim Finkle
| NEW YORK/LAS VEGAS
NEW YORK/LAS VEGAS Aug 5 Chrysler and Nissan
said they are reviewing a report by well-known cyber security
experts that rates their vehicles among the three "most
hackable" cars on the market, along with a General Motors model.
Computer security researchers Charlie Miller and Chris
Valasek concluded in the report due to be released later this
week that the most hackable models out of 20 reviewed were
Chrysler Group's 2014 Jeep Cherokee, Nissan Motor Co Ltd's
2014 Infiniti Q50 and General Motors Co 2015
Cadillac Escalade.
The researchers are scheduled to discuss their findings on
Wednesday at the Black Hat hacking conference in Las Vegas,
where thousands are gathering to learn about emerging security
threats. Safety of vehicles, medical devices and other equipment
with embedded computers is a hot topic this year.
"Chrysler Group will endeavor to verify these claims and, if
warranted, we will remediate them," said company spokesman Eric
Mayne.
Nissan said in a statement to Reuters that it was reviewing
the findings, adding there is "no indication" that the authors
tried to exploit any cyber vulnerabilities in the Q50.
General Motors did not respond to requests for comment.
Miller, a security engineer with Twitter, and Valasek,
director of vehicle security research at the consulting firm
IOActive, said they assessed car safety based on the potential
for remote attacks.
They did not test the vehicles themselves but reviewed key
criteria, including the number of remote access technologies
such as WiFi and Bluetooth that could allow hackers to gain
control of systems to manipulate and cause physical damage to
the car, the researchers said.
One model from Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group made the
list of the three "least hackable" cars: the 2014 Dodge Viper.
It shared that distinction with Volkswagen AG's 2014
Audi A8 and Honda Motor Corp's 2014 Accord.
Miller and Valasek cautioned that since they had not
actually attempted to hack the cars, the ones designated "most
hackable" might actually be quite secure.
They released their assessments of "hackability" to create
what they say they believe is the first general benchmarks that
consumers could use to compare the cybersecurity of vehicles.
"This doesn't mean that the most susceptible looking isn't
in fact quite secure (i.e. coded very securely) or that the most
secure looking isn't in fact trivially exploitable," they said
in the report.
"But it does provide some objective measure of the security
of a large number of vehicles that wouldn't be possible to
examine in detail without a massive effort," the report said.
(Reporting by Michael Leibel, Additional Reporting by Jim
Finkle; Editing by Richard Chang)