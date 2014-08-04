BOSTON Aug 4 Security researchers have pulled
two scheduled talks in this week's Black Hat internet-security
conference in Las Vegas - one on breaking into home-alarm
systems and the other on a sophisticated Russian espionage
campaign known as "Snake."
The withdrawals follow the cancellation late last month of a
highly anticipated talk on how to identify users of the Internet
privacy service Tor.
Cancellations are not unusual ahead of hacking conferences
such as Black Hat, which runs Wednesday and Thursday and lures
international participants, though it is rare for so many to be
pulled in advance.
"It sort of comes with the territory when you have the
latest and sometimes controversial research scheduled to be
presented on stage," said conference spokeswoman Meredith
Corley. She didn't know if three cancellations was a record.
Black Hat said Logan Lamb, an employee with Oakridge
National Laboratory, had pulled a talk dubbed: "Home insecurity:
no alarms, false alarms and sigint."
Its abstract, which was pulled from the website, had said he
was going to discuss "a generalized approach" for compromising
systems from three home-security vendors: ADT Corp,
Honeywell International Inc and Vivint.
Lamb could not immediately be reached for comment.
BAE Systems PLC researcher Sergei Shevchenko was
slated to deliver a talk on "Dissecting Snake" on Wednesday.
BAE spokeswoman Natasha Davies said her company had pulled
the talk.
"We are not now speaking on this at Black Hat as we are in
the midst of writing a new report on Snake that we anticipate
will be published in September," she said via email.
An abstract of the talk, that has been removed from Black
Hat's website, said Shevchenko would demonstrates "several
important aspects of Snake functionality."
