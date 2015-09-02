By Alice Popovici
NEWARK, N.J., Sept 2 A man charged over his
alleged role in a more than $100 million insider trading scheme
that involved hacking into networks that distribute corporate
news releases pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
Arkadiy Dubovoy, who spoke Russian and used an interpreter,
entered his plea to securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy
charges in a brief appearance before U.S. District Judge
Madeline Cox Arleo in Newark, New Jersey.
A Nov. 4 trial date was set. Michael Critchley, a lawyer for
Dubovoy, declined to comment after the hearing.
Dubovoy's son Igor has also been charged, and appeared
earlier Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy Waldor,
also in Newark.
Igor Dubovoy last week was unable to meet a $3 million bond
set by a federal judge in Atlanta before his case was moved to
New Jersey. Prosecutors said the Dubovoys are from Alpharetta,
Georgia, an Atlanta suburb.
Both men were among 32 defendants, including traders and
hackers, charged last month by U.S. authorities over an alleged
five-year scheme to steal more than 150,000 press releases from
Business Wire, Marketwired and PR Newswire before the news
became public.
Nine of the defendants were criminally charged, including
seven who prosecutors said were traders and two who were said to
be hackers. The Dubovoys were two of the traders. Five of the
nine were arrested in the United States, and four were at large
in Ukraine.
Prosecutors said traders gave hackers "shopping lists" of
press releases they wanted to peek at in advance and then made
trades before more than 800 of the stolen releases were made
public.
Arkadiy Dubovoy was among the more successful traders,
accounting for more than $11 million of illegal profit after
trades in such companies as Align Technology Inc and
Caterpillar Inc, prosecutors said.
Another trader, Morgan Stanley alumnus and hedge fund
manager Vitaly Korchevsky, made more than $17 million of illegal
profit, prosecutors said. A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York,
on Aug. 26 ordered Korchevsky's release on $2 million bond.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which brought
related civil charges in the case, said the conspiracy included
traders in New York, Cyprus, France, Malta and Russia.
Business Wire is a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, and PR Newswire is a unit of Britain's
UBM Plc.
(Reporting by Alice Popovici; Editing by Leslie Adler)