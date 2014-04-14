(Adds statement from potential second victim in fourth
By Jim Finkle and Louise Egan
BOSTON/OTTAWA, April 14 Canada's tax-collection
agency said on Monday that the private information of about 900
people had been compromised as hackers exploited the
"Heartbleed" bug, and security experts warned that more attacks
will likely follow.
The breach allowed hackers to extract social insurance
numbers, which are used for employment and gaining access to
government benefits, and possibly some other data, the Canada
Revenue Agency said.
The agency appears to be the first to report that it is the
victim of an attack exploiting a flaw in software known as
OpenSSL, which is used on about two-thirds of websites to secure
data as it travels across the Internet.
Later on Monday, British parenting website Mumsnet, which
claims more than 60 million monthly page views, said it had
required all users to reset their passwords after a
Heartbleed-related breach. It didn't say whether any information
had been taken.
Internet companies, technology providers, businesses and
government agencies have been scrambling to figure out whether
their systems are vulnerable to attack since the flaw was
disclosed a week ago. When researchers disclosed that they
discovered the bug, they said they did not know whether anybody
had exploited it to launch attacks, though it had been present
in OpenSSL software for several years.
Andy Ellis, chief technology officer with Akamai
Technologies Inc, said he was not surprised to hear
about the attack on the Canadian agency because there are
already several "tool kits" publicly available over the Internet
that hackers can use to launch attacks on vulnerable websites.
"You should expect to start seeing the attacks this week,"
said Ellis.
Akamai learned over the weekend that customers may have had
digital keys for encrypting data exposed to attack. "I've had a
crypto team working on it all through the night," Ellis said.
News of the attack in Canada came after authorities in
Washington warned banks and other businesses on Friday to be on
alert for hackers seeking to steal data exposed by the bug.
Lior Div, chief executive of the cybersecurity firm
Cybereason, said that "even non-sophisticated hackers" will
attempt to launch attacks that exploit the vulnerability with
the tools that are publicly available.
"We are in a race," Div said. "People who hadn't thought
about using this type of attack will use it now."
To be sure, some experts said that hackers already have
plenty of easy-to-use tools for attacking networks at their
disposal, so that it is hard to say for sure that "Heartbleed"
will lead to a significant increase in attacks.
The Pew Research Center released a report on Monday saying
that 18 percent of adults surveyed in January reported having
had important personal data stolen, such as Social Security
numbers or credit card or bank account information. That was up
from 11 percent when the center conducted a similar poll of
online adults in July 2013.
A NEW TOY
Dan Kaminsky, a well-known expert in Internet security, said
that while disclosure of the new bug means that some hackers
will certainly rush to exploit it, many attackers will stick
with old tools that are extremely effective in stealing data,
such as compromising accounts of system administrators or
accessing databases using a technique known as "SQL injection."
"It's not like every hacker in the world has said 'We have
this new toy and it gets us in everywhere,'" said Kaminsky.
"They still have their old toys. Their old toys work a heck of a
lot better."
The Canada Revenue Agency said that police are investigating
the attack, which occurred over a six-hour period. Forensic
experts try to ascertain whether other data had been taken, a
task that will be complicated because security experts say they
believe that the Heartbleed bug allows attackers to steal data
without leaving a trace.
"We are currently going through the painstaking process of
analyzing other fragments of data, some that may relate to
businesses, that were also removed," it said.
The agency shut down access to its online services on
Wednesday, in the heart of the annual tax season, because of the
bug.
Canadian authorities said that all government websites,
including that of the Canada Revenue Agency, were back up as of
Monday, with an updated and tested version of the OpenSSL
software.
Lisa McCormack, a 36-year-old corporate secretary from
Acton, Ontario, said she was surprised to learn of the attack on
the government agency.
"The fact that it got compromised that quickly, with that
many people affected, is concerning," she said. That's our
national databank of identity."
