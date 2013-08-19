WASHINGTON Aug 19 A senior executive with Intel
Corp's McAfee anti-virus software division was named
the top cyber official at the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security - filling a position that has turned over a couple of
times this year.
DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano on Monday named Phyllis
Schneck the new deputy undersecretary for cybersecurity in the
department's National Protection and Programs Directorate.
Schneck, chief technology officer for McAfee's global public
sector unit, has worked in security and infrastructure
protection for more than 14 years. She is the chairman of the
board of directors of the National Cyber Forensics and Training
Alliance - a partnership between corporations, government and
law enforcement to combat international cyber crime.
"McAfee takes great pride in the strong partnership we have
with the U.S. government, and governments around the world,"
McAfee President Michael DeCesare said in a statement. "Phyllis
has long been a trusted and valued member of the McAfee team who
has helped build these partnerships."
DHS has pinpointed cybersecurity as a top priority in recent
years, but the department has had a hard time keeping the top
cyber job filled since it was created in 2011.
Mark Weatherford, the first person to hold the post, quit
earlier this year after less than 18 months in the job to join
the Chertoff Group, a security advisory firm.
Bruce McConnell, Weatherford's deputy who was acting interim
cyber chief, announced his plans to step down last month.
DHS has urged Congress to pass new cybersecurity legislation
to spell out how the government and industry should work
together to protect critical infrastructure against a growing
threat of cyber attacks.