By Eric Auchard
LONDON, Dec 9 A French-American start-up
launched an automatic password changer in an attempt to remove
the all-too-human frailty that has rendered the phrase "computer
security" a worrying oxymoron, leading a rival U.S. software
firm to launch a similar service.
For most people, properly managing passwords verges on
impossible, given the dizzying array of devices and websites on
which we have all become increasingly reliant. But Dashlane.com
and LastPass are stepping up their offerings to counter hackers.
Dashlane, which was founded in Paris but is now based in New
York, said on Tuesday that it has acquired PassOmatic, a
start-up that created the automatic password changer it is
building into its own products in coming weeks. The deal's terms
were not disclosed.
In response, LastPass, a competing supplier of password
management software, said it now offers an automatic password
changing feature of its own. The feature is available when
LastPass users visit more than 75 supported sites, including
Facebook < FB.O>, Twitter and Amazon.com.
"With one click, LastPass' patent-pending technology
launches a website and logs in for you, then automatically
changes your password," the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said
in a statement.
Dozens of similarly featured programmes exist, with
LastPass, Dashlane and RoboForm among the most popular across
both computer and phone systems. Each helps users store and
organise passwords in a secure database controlled by a master
password.
But by offering a way to change passwords regularly with
just a few clicks, Dashlane's approach marks a breakthrough in
an industry that typically demands users create complex strings
of text and numbers - a request that largely goes unheeded.
"The key is to have reasonably complicated passwords that
are different on every website," Dashlane Chief Executive
Emmanuel Schalit said in a telephone interview.
Dashlane says the feature will update passwords
automatically at pre-set intervals, say every 30 days, or at the
user's request if, for example, a website's security has been
compromised.
"We are making passwords go away from the perspective of the
consumer, without doing away with passwords from a technical
perspective," Schalit said.
Though some cyber security experts have said passwords will
eventually be replaced by other forms of identification, such as
fingerprints, the prospect of passwords disappearing completely
remains a long way off, and Dashlane has, in effect, found a way
to manage a user's digital identity across the Web.
The LastPass password changer makes password changes locally
on a specific user device, the advantage of which is that only
the user has access to passwords, the company said.
Dashlane was founded in Paris five years ago by three
engineers backed by Bernard Liautaud, the French entrepreneur
who started Business Objects, the data analysis software company
acquired by SAP for $6.8 billion in 2007.
