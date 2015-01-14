By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The "CyberCaliphate" hacking
group that attacked a Twitter account belonging to the Pentagon
on Monday was founded by a Briton who was once jailed for
hacking the personal address book of former British Prime
Minister Tony Blair, according to government sources and private
sector security experts.
U.S. and European government sources said investigators
strongly believe that Junaid Hussain, 20, was the leader of
CyberCaliphate, though they do not know if he was personally
involved in hacking the Twitter and YouTube
accounts of the U.S. Central Command, which oversees military
operations in the Middle East.
Hussain could not be reached for comment.
In 2012, Hussain was jailed for six months for stealing
Blair's address book from an email account maintained by one of
Blair's advisors. Hussain pleaded guilty to putting details of
the address book online and making hoax calls to a
counter-terrorism hotline.
Hussain, who lived in Birmingham, England, moved to Syria
sometime in the last two years, according to British media
reports.
U.S. and European investigators said they are investigating
whether Monday's attack on the U.S. Central Command's Twitter
and YouTube accounts was launched from Syria, though they have
not finished examining the technical evidence. The sources spoke
on condition of anonymity.
Pentagon spokesman Army Colonel Steve Warren has called the
cyberattack "inconvenient" but stressed that no sensitive or
classified information was compromised by the hackers, who
claimed to be sympathetic toward the Islamic State militant
group being targeted in American bombing raids.
Investigators believe that Hussain was the main individual
behind a Twitter account that operated under the pseudonym Abu
Hussain al Britani, according to the sources. That account was
linked to CyberCaliphate after the group last week claimed
responsibility for hacking the Albuquerque Journal in New Mexico
and WBOC, a Delaware television station. Neither the Albuquerque
Journal nor WBOC responded to requests for comment.
The Abu Hussain al Britani account has been suspended as of
Tuesday. One of the government sources said it was possible that
other people besides Hussain used that account.
Alex Kassirer, an analyst with Flashpoint Global Partners,
said Hussain led efforts by Islamic State to recruit "hackers
for a CyberCaliphate." Flashpoint Global Partners is a private
company that monitors extremist Internet postings for government
agencies and private clients.
She said the CyberCaliphate first surfaced when it published
a "recruitment announcement" on Sept. 11, 2014.
According to Kassirer, Hussain's British wife said on her
Twitter account last week that her husband had been killed in a
drone attack. U.S. and European security officials said there
was no confirmation that Hussain was dead
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Tiffany Wu)