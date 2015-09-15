FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Security researchers say they
have uncovered previously unknown attacks on the core devices
used to route traffic around the Internet, allowing hackers to
harvest vast amounts of data while going undetected by existing
cybersecurity defences.
The attacks replace the operating system used in network
equipment from Cisco, the world's biggest maker of
routers, the computer forensic arm of U.S. security research
firm FireEye, Mandiant, said on Tuesday.
So far, Mandiant has found 14 instances of router implants
in India, Mexico, Philippines and Ukraine, the company said in a
blog post.
