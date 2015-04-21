(Adds background, quote from DHS Secretary)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 The U.S. Department of
Homeland Security is in the final stages of planning to set up a
satellite office in California's Silicon Valley, aiming to build
relationships with the technology industry and scout for talent
there, the department's secretary said on Tuesday.
The move would be unprecedented and signals the intent of
government to smoothe relationships with tech companies in the
wake of damaging revelations over digital surveillance by former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
"We want to strengthen critical relationships in Silicon
Valley and ensure the government and the private sector benefits
from each other's research and development," said U.S. Secretary
of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson at a presentation at the RSA
conference on computer security in San Francisco.
"We want to convince some of the talented workforce here in
Silicon Valley to come to Washington. The new U.S. Digital
Service provides the option for talent to flow and rotate
between private industry and our government teams," he said.
U.S. tech companies such as Microsoft Corp, Google
Inc and Facebook Inc have had an uneasy
relationship with the U.S. government and its security agencies
since Snowden's revelations, aligning themselves publicly with
their customers' right to privacy over the government's desire
for more effective surveillance of potential threats.
Johnson exhorted the tech industry to dial back its push for
greater encryption on Tuesday, saying that it made it harder for
government agencies to detect criminal activity.
"The current course we are on, towards deeper and deeper
encryption, in response to the demands of the marketplace, is
one that presents real challenges to those in law enforcement
and national security," said Johnson. "Encryption is making it
harder for your government to find criminal activity... We need
your help to find the solution."
