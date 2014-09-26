WASHINGTON, Sept 26 A group of top U.S.
financial regulators urged banks to quickly fix their software
to protect it against the "Shellshock" computer bug, saying it
could expose them to fraud.
Shellshock is a newly emerged major Internet threat that
affects a common software tool found in many operating systems
known as Bash, or Bourne-again Shell.
"The pervasive use of Bash and the potential for this
vulnerability to be automated presents a material risk," the
Federal Financial Institutions Examinations Council said.
The FFIEC is an interagency body that can prescribe common
standards for banks that includes the Federal Reserve, the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, and others.
The banks should identify all their systems that use Bash
and update them, and should also check third-party software, the
group of regulators said.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by David Gregorio)