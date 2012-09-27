* Hackers could shut down power in most of world within
decade- Kaspersky
* Advanced cyberattacks will spread rapidly- Kaspersky
* Former U.S. NSA head faults paralysis in Internet safety
debate
By Joseph Menn
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Uncontrolled security
threats on the Internet could return much of the planet to an
era without electricity or automated transportation, top U.S.
and Russian experts said on Thursday.
Former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden
warned that the United States had yet to resolve basic questions
about how to police the Internet, let alone how to defend
critical infrastructure such as electric generation plants.
And if recently discovered and government-sponsored
intrusion software proliferates in the same way that viruses
have in the past, "somewhere in 2020, maybe 2040, we'll get back
to a romantic time - no power, no cars, no trains," said Eugene
Kaspersky, chief executive officer of Moscow-based Kaspersky
Lab, the largest privately held security vendor.
The back-to-back presentations at a Washington conference
painted the starkest picture to date about the severity of the
cybersecurity problem.
The past two years have seen an escalation of such warnings,
especially about what U.S. officials have termed an
unprecedented theft of trade secrets and. more lately, mounting
threats to infrastructure.
At the same time, Congress failed last month to pass
legislation aimed at protecting vital facilities, which Hayden
bemoaned, and Kaspersky earlier this year detected extremely
sophisticated surveillance programs that infiltrated personal
computers and energy facilities in the Middle East.
If previous viruses were like bicycles, Kaspersky said, then
the Stuxnet worm that damaged uranium enrichment centrifuges at
the Natanz plant in Iran two years ago would be a plane, and the
latest programs, dubbed Flame and Gauss, would be "space
shuttles."
Researchers are still dissecting those heavily encrypted
viruses. Kaspersky and others say they are related to Stuxnet,
which officials have privately admitted was designed by U.S. and
Israel intelligence forces.
But Kaspersky said Stuxnet, Flame and Gauss would become
templates.
Although Stuxnet infected thousands of machines in friendly
nations, it was written by cautious "professionals" who
minimized collateral damage, Kaspersky said at the Billington
Cybersecurity Summit at the National Press Club. The knock-off
versions by others will be much less discriminating, he added.
To show how quickly computer attacks can proliferate,
Kaspersky said an electronic assault that disabled thousands of
computers at Saudi Arabia's Aramco in mid-August had followed a
separate infection reported by an Iranian oil company a few
months ago.
Mounting a defense against nation-sponsored attacks will be
extraordinarily difficult, Kaspersky said, as it requires new
operating systems designed to manage equipment at crucial
facilities. He said stopping criminals and terrorists who will
adopt the same techniques would take strong international
cooperation and deeper monitoring of the Internet, which many
oppose on privacy grounds.
"We need to upgrade our understanding that the world is
different," Kaspersky said. "We need to pay more attention to
the critical information technology security issues."
Yet Kaspersky and Hayden said international treaties or even
nonbinding agreements were nowhere in sight.
What is more, Hayden said, both the divided U.S. Congress
and even different agencies within the executive branch have
failed to reach a consensus on fundamental concepts, in part
because the issues are still so new.
A Senate bill backed by President Barack Obama would have
set voluntary cybersecurity standards for critical plants and
allowed for greater information-sharing between intelligence
agencies and private companies. But the bill encountered
opposition from both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which
objected to additional regulation, and the American Civil
Liberties Union, which was worried about privacy issues.
The White House is now developing an executive order that
would not go so far, but it still wants more powerful laws.
Even inside the administration, Hayden said, the Defense
Department has defined cyberspace as a warfare domain that it
must "dominate," while the Department of Homeland Security has
publicly disagreed.
A core problem is that the same communications networks are
used both for military operations and civilian transactions,
which are protected from unreasonable searches.
While most Americans would welcome a local police officer
shining a light at a shrub in their yard after seeing something
suspicious, almost no one would feel the same way about
questionable Internet activity.
The National Security Agency has the most advanced
capabilities for cyberattacks and defense in the world, Hayden
said.
"It is awesome," he said. "But nobody there has the
authorization to defend you," because the NSA is generally
barred from domestic eavesdropping.
As governments and companies recognize that they have all
been hacked and focus more on limiting the damage from breaches,
Hayden called for more extensive debate from civilians on how
the United States should treat the Internet.
"You and I have not yet given our government guidance about
what we want it to do," he said.