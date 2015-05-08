WASHINGTON May 8 The United States is concerned about reports that China has interfered with Internet content hosted outside of China, the State Department said on Friday.

"We are concerned by reports that China has used a new cybercapability to interfere with the ability of worldwide Internet users to access content hosted outside of China," State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke said.

He said the United States has asked Chinese authorities to investigate the cyberattack. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)