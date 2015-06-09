By Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON, June 9
WASHINGTON, June 9 Top U.S. tech companies are
warning the Obama administration against imposing new policies
that the companies say would weaken increasingly sophisticated
encryption systems designed to protect consumers' privacy.
In a strongly worded letter to President Barack Obama on
Monday, two industry associations representing major software
and hardware companies said, "We are opposed to any policy
actions or measures that would undermine encryption as an
available and effective tool."
The Information Technology Industry Council and the Software
and Information Industry Association, representing tech giants,
including Apple Inc, Google Inc, Facebook Inc
, IBM and Microsoft Corp, fired the
latest salvo in what could be a long fight over government
access into smart phones and other digital devices.
Obama administration officials have pushed the companies to
find ways to let law enforcement bypass encryption to
investigate illegal activities including terrorism threats, but
not weaken it in a way that would let criminals and computer
hackers penetrate the security wall.
So far, however, the White House has not spelled out
specific regulatory or legislative steps that it might seek to
achieve that objective.
Last week White House press secretary Josh Earnest called
this a "thorny policy challenge" that has Obama's attention.
While he recognized tech companies' efforts to protect
Americans' civil liberties, Earnest, responding to a reporter's
question, added that the companies "would not want to be in a
position in which their technology is being deployed to aid and
abet somebody who's planning to carry out an act of violence."
The industry letter to Obama also was sent to FBI Director
James Comey, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, Attorney
General Loretta Lynch and other Cabinet heads.
Days earlier, the United States enacted legislation that
will curtail the government's ability to scoop up huge volumes
of data related to records of Americans' telephone calls.
The government surveillance was an outgrowth of the Sept.
11, 2001, attacks on the United States and was exposed by former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
The industry groups noted that online commerce has
flourished in part because consumers believed their payment
information would be secure.
"Consumer trust in digital products and services is an
essential component enabling continued economic growth of the
online marketplace," the industry wrote.
"Accordingly, we urge you not to pursue any policy or
proposal that would require or encourage companies to weaken
these technologies, including the weakening of encryption or
creating encryption 'work-arounds'."
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh)