WASHINGTON, June 16 The director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said on Tuesday that officials suspected a cyber attack that affected millions of employee records took place in 2014.

"We suspect that it happened earlier, in 2014," Katherine Archuleta testified at a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

