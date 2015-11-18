By Dustin Volz
Cyrus Vance Jr. on Wednesday called for federal legislation
requiring tech companies such as Google and Apple to design
smartphone operating systems so law enforcement can unlock data
stored on them.
He urged Congress to pass a law mandating that information
stored on phones built or sold in the United States incorporate
weaker encryption standards than currently used so data are
accessible to investigators.
Silicon Valley companies have moved to make strong
encryption the default setting on their devices. Vance in a
white paper criticized that trend, highlighting in particular
encryption-favoring decisions by Apple and Google
last year that he claimed have had a "severe" impact
on public safety.
The proposal wades into an escalating debate over whether
secure encryption, viewed by many in the technology world as
vital to the integrity of the Internet, is a barrier to U.S.
intelligence operations and criminal investigations.
The dispute has surged in the wake of last week's Paris
attacks.
Law enforcement claims new models of Apple iPhones and
phones based on Google's Android operating system often store
data vital to investigations but, due to tight encryption
standards, cannot be accessed even with a search warrant.
Vance said a new federal law to allow access for law
enforcement "would not require new technology or costly
adjustments."
"It would require, simply, that designers and makers of
operating systems not design or build them to be impregnable to
lawful governmental searches," he said.
The proposal does not apply to encrypted conversations sent
between devices.
Privacy groups, technology companies and security
researchers generally oppose any so-called "backdoors" for law
enforcement like the one suggested by Vance, warning that any
built-in security weaknesses could also expose information to
foreign nation states and other bad actors. Crippling security
technologies could also hurt U.S. competitiveness, they argue.
Neema Singh Guliani, legislative counsel with the American
Civil Liberties Union, called Vanbce's proposal "just an
extension of the same rhetoric that we've heard."
The White House backed down last month from efforts to
pursue encryption backdoor legislation on communications between
phones. Administration officials have given no indication that
their approach has changed.
A number of prominent lawmakers, including Richard Burr, the
Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, have
argued the Paris attacks show that concerns about encryption are
legitimate. But even some supporters of backdoors concede that
new legislation is unlikely to gain traction even amid
heightened security fears.
