BOSTON May 21 Several U.S. power utilities say
they face constant cyber attacks on critical systems, according
to a report by two Democratic lawmakers amid warnings from the
Obama administration that foreign hackers are seeking to attack
the electric grid.
Congressmen Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Henry Waxman
of California disclosed their findings on Tuesday as the House
Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing on cybersecurity.
In preparing the report the two asked some 160 utilities to
describe their experiences fighting cyber attacks over the past
five years.
More than a dozen utilities said they experienced daily,
constant or frequent attempted cyber attacks, according to a
35-page report summarizing their responses.
The report cited an unidentified Northeastern power provider
as saying it was under constant attack from cyber criminals as
well as activist groups who have been targeting firms in the
energy sector over the past few years.
A power provider from the Midwest said it experienced daily
probes of its systems: "Much of this activity is automated and
dynamic in nature, able to adapt to what is discovered during
its probing process," the company said.
The U.S. public has become more aware of cyber threats
against the grid and other critical infrastructure since late
last year, when senior Obama Administration officials began
warning that foreign enemies are looking to sabotage the U.S.
power grid, air traffic control systems, financial institutions
and other infrastructure.
Senior administration officials say they do not know of any
successful destructive attack on the grid or other key
infrastructure, but fear that hackers may have the ability to do
so.
A bipartisan cybersecurity bill to protect the electric
grid, introduced in 2010 by Markey and Waxman, passed the House
of Representatives but not the Senate. The legislation has not
been taken up again since then.
