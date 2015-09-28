By Jim Finkle
| BOSTON, Sept 28
BOSTON, Sept 28 Women account for just one out
of 10 cyber security professionals, as the gender gap widened
over two years in a male-dominated field with a drastic
workforce shortage, a survey showed.
ISC2, the largest organization that certifies cyber
professionals, said on Monday that a poll of nearly 14,000
information security professionals in developed countries found
that just 10 percent were women. That is down from 11 percent
two years ago, said ISC2 official Elise Yacobellis.
"It is certainly alarming to see it go down to 10 percent,"
Yacobellis said in interview.
One reason for concern is a talent shortage. ISC2 reported
earlier this year that 62 percent of respondents said their
organizations did not have enough security professionals.
"We have a huge workforce shortage. If we brought more women
into this field, I believe that gap would lessen," Yacobellis
said.
The survey also found pay inequalities. Some 47 percent of
men reported annual salaries of at least $120,000, compared to
41 percent of women.
It comes amid a broader debate about the lack of women in
the technology industry, especially high-profile firms like
Google Inc and Apple Inc. Women account for
roughly a third of workers at many tech firms, with fewer in
leadership and technology roles.
Entrepreneur Georgia Weidman said some women do not want to
work in a field where they lack the same opportunities as men.
"I can totally understand why people would want to pursue a
career path where they feel their contributions are more
appreciated," said Weidman, who worked at several technology
firms including International Business Machines Corp
before starting two companies.
Unequal treatment is the result of unconscious bias, said
Joyce Brocaglia, an executive recruiter and founder of the
Executive Women's Forum for information security professionals.
"Companies are saying that they want to hire more women in
information security and have more women at the most senior
levels, but I don't often see them making the investments they
need to ensure that," she said.
Katie Moussouris, a former Microsoft Corp security
manager, earlier this month filed a gender bias lawsuit against
the software maker. Microsoft said it reviewed her claims and
could not substantiate them.
Mary Galligan, director of Deloitte Advisory Cyber Risk
Services, said the pool of female job candidates is small
because women have historically dropped out of technical
programs early.
"This trend will hopefully slow in the next decade as more
girls stay in science, technology, engineering and math
programs," she said.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Richard Chang)